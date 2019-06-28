Two month's worth of drug busts by the Greater Sudbury Police Services has kept approximately $250,000 worth of fentanyl off Sudbury streets.

Police say the dangerous drug, often mixed with heroin in what is referred to as "purple" or "purp" was being transported from southern Ontario.

Sudbury police worked in collaboration with Toronto police on the arrests, which included a 16-year-old from Toronto, arrested in his car on York Street in May. The youth, who cannot be named, also had $8,000 in cash, police said.

In June, the tactical unit arrested a 24-year-old Toronto man inside a Kingsway hotel room, where they found over $8,000 worth of fentanyl and $30,000 in cash.

Police also arrested two men from southern Ontario during a traffic stop on Highway 69 near Whippoorwhil Ave. The driver tried to flee police, and ended up striking an unmarked police cruiser. While searching the vehicle, officers found 230 grams of fentanyl, worth over $92,000. Police charged a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Controlled Substance.

Two Sudbury men also were arrested for trafficking after police were informed that a "significant" amount of drugs was being transported by car to Sudbury from Toronto. Police saw the vehicle in question in a York Street parking lot, where they arrested a 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man. They also seized $70,000 worth of fentanyl.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at a residence on Eyre Street Thursday, where police found oxycodone and fentanyl and $2,700 in cash.