Greater Sudbury Police have charged three people with trafficking after an arrest on Regent Street Wednesday.

The arrests follow an investigation that began in January, connected with a group of individuals dealing drugs in the area.

Members of the OPP assisted Sudbury's tactical unit in the arrest, in which police seized 524 grams of cocaine, valued at $52,451.00.

A 31-year-old Toronto woman and 35-year-old Toronto man are scheduled to appear in a Sudbury bail court today.

A 33-year-old woman from Greater Sudbury was also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Police said an arrest warrant is also being requested for a 45-year-old man.