Three charged in $50K coke bust in Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police say three people were charged with trafficking after a traffic stop on Regent Street Wednesday.
Accused include a Toronto-area woman and man
Greater Sudbury Police have charged three people with trafficking after an arrest on Regent Street Wednesday.
The arrests follow an investigation that began in January, connected with a group of individuals dealing drugs in the area.
Members of the OPP assisted Sudbury's tactical unit in the arrest, in which police seized 524 grams of cocaine, valued at $52,451.00.
A 31-year-old Toronto woman and 35-year-old Toronto man are scheduled to appear in a Sudbury bail court today.
A 33-year-old woman from Greater Sudbury was also charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.
Police said an arrest warrant is also being requested for a 45-year-old man.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.