Sudbury Police say seven people have been charged after an investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the city.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sudbury police and OPP executed search warrants at six locations across the city.

The arrests resulted in the seizing of 305 grams of fentanyl, valued at $122,000, along with 415 grams of cocaine, valued at $41,500.

Police said the arrests kept over 3,050 fentanyl doses from hitting the streets, a "significant amount."

Two of the people arrested are being held for bail. The remaining five were released from custody to attend court at a later date, police said.