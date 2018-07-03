Skip to Main Content
Brandon Odber of Sault Ste. Marie dead after drowning incident

Ontario Provincial Police say a Sault Ste. Marie man is dead after falling off his boat while fishing.

Police were called to Primeau Lake on Saturday night

An investigation is underway after a Sault Ste. Marie man died after falling out of a boat while fishing. (CBC)

On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., police were called to Primeau Lake in Shingwaukonce Township, west of Highway 129.

Police say a man was fishing in a small aluminum boat when he fell into the lake and didn't resurface.

A search was done and on Monday, a body was recovered from the lake. The deceased has been identified as Brandon Odber, 26, of Sault Ste. Marie.

A post-mortem is scheduled and an investigation is underway.

A body of a Sault Ste. Marie man was found in Primeau Lake on Monday. (Supplied/Google Maps)
