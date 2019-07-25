Kyle Benedict of Chatham identified as victim in drowning incident
Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man from southwestern Ontario is dead after a drowning on Manitoulin Island.
Emergency crews were called to the scene Monday afternoon in Meldrum Bay
Kyle Benedict, 18, from Chatham, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continues.