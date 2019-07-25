Skip to Main Content
Kyle Benedict of Chatham identified as victim in drowning incident
Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man from southwestern Ontario is dead after a drowning on Manitoulin Island.

Emergency crews were called to the scene Monday afternoon in Meldrum Bay

Ontario Provincial Police say an 18-year-old man from southwestern Ontario drowned on Manitoulin Island.

On Monday, emergency crews were called after reports of a possible drowning in Meldrum Bay.

Kyle Benedict, 18, from Chatham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continues.
 

