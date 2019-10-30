A Sudbury woman has been sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be served intermittently, after her 18-month-old child drowned in a bathtub in 2017.

Justice John D. Keast released his decision on the sentence on Tuesday in a Sudbury courtroom, calling it a case of "distracted parenting."

She was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life.

In his decision, Keast noted that since the incident, the woman has taken steps to start rehabilitation. He said the woman is currently involved in programs and treatment during the business week, and sentencing her to more than three months would mean she would have to leave those programs.

Keast also sentenced the woman to a 24-month probation order and she will have to submit a DNA sample.

The statement of facts outlines what happened the day the child died on Sept. 13, 2017.

What happened

On that day, the woman and her two children ate chocolate pancakes and as a result, the older child needed a bath afterwards. The mother decided to put both children in the bathtub.

The mother then realized there was only one towel in the bathroom, so she left to get a second one from her bedroom.

"Though not known by police on the day of the incident, the mother utilized her cell phone that was charging in her bedroom," the statement reads.

"She had a Facebook conversation with a friend. The conversation commenced at approximately 3:43 p.m. and lasted until 3:54 p.m., a span of 11 minutes. A total of 21 messages were exchanged between the mother and her friend."

The mother did hear crying and splashing while in the bedroom and when that stopped, she returned to the bathroom.

When she got there, she found her youngest child "lying face up in the bathtub, unresponsive."

Calling for help

Two minutes later, she called the child's father for help as he lived nearby "as she felt it would be faster than calling 911," but the child's father was working out of town.

"The father described her demeanour on the phone as one of panic," the statement said.

"He told her to hang up and call 911. The phone call with the father lasted just over one minute."

The statement says the mother then called a friend who lived nearby and at 3:59 p.m., she phoned 911.

Emergency crews arrived while the woman attempted to resuscitate her child. The child was pronounced dead in hospital that afternoon.

'No evidence of neglect'

Initially, the mother told police she had been present when the children were in the bathtub.

"Subsequently, the mother admitted she was not present as she had left the bathroom for an unknown length of time to retrieve a towel," the statement said.

"She did not know if the child slipped in the tub or if the [sibling] had pushed the child."

A post-mortem determined the cause of death to be drowning.

"The report indicated there was no evidence of neglect or malnutrition," the statement reads.

"There was a single relatively minor contusion of the scalp which would be consistent with a fall or possibly resuscitation attempts."

'Social media obsessed world'

Justice Keast points out in his decision that society currently lives in a "social media obsessed world."

"This has spread to widespread public and private commentary as to the merits of social media and, in particular, its deficits," he said.

"One deficit is the concept of distraction. This is a case of distracted parenting. The court must send a clear message to the parents of young vulnerable children [that] there will be consequences to tragedies caused by distracted parenting."

