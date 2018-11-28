The province's air ambulance is warning drone users that they need to respect the airspace around Health Sciences North.

The Sudbury base manager for ORNGE Darrell Duval says drones have to stay at least two kilometres away from heliports or aerodromes. There is a helipad at the Sudbury hospital.

The restriction means drones can't be used in parts of Bell Park, the James Jerome Sports Complex, Lily Creek boardwalk and Science North.

Duval says drones can be dangerous.

"There could be an impact with our aircraft or it could cause us to have to divert from a regular straight line to appropriate care if we're transporting a patient," he said.

"It's the safety for our pilots, paramedics and the patient on board."

Duval says another bad area to fly a drone is near the Superstack on Vale's property.

"The Superstack is a common flight path to the Greater Sudbury Airport," he explained.

"It can be unsafe for us as well."

Duval says there haven't been any collisions or diversions yet but drone activity seems to be on the rise.

Transport Canada is requiring drone users to obtain a pilot certificate and register their drone as of June 1st.