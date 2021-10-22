More road test centres needed in northern Ontario, says Sudbury MPP Jamie West

Sudbury MPP Jamie West has called on the province to bring temporary road test centres to Greater Sudbury and northern Ontario.

In August, the province announced it would create temporary road test centres to help with the backlog of tests that had built up due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But they were all located in southern and eastern Ontario.

West said he has heard from constituents who must wait until December 2022 before they can take their driver's test.

He added many parts of northern Ontario don't have adequate public transportation, which makes access to road tests even more important.

"You know there are a lot of areas where we don't have buses," he said. "The bus systems we have aren't as robust as say Ottawa or Toronto with that sort of service. We don't have subways, we don't have GO trains. And so we really rely on being able to drive in order to get to work."

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation said it will continue to monitor the situation in northern Ontario closely.

The ministry said the temporary road test centres are part of a larger initiative to eliminate backlog. As part of that strategy, it said each road test centre in northern Ontario will receive at least one additional driver examiner.