Sudbury's first drive-thru vaccination clinic starts up today
A total of 880 appointments have been made for the pilot project held at the Real Canadian Superstore
Several hundred people will be taking part in Sudbury's first-ever drive-thru clinic today, where they will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot from the comfort of their own vehicle.
It's a pilot project undertaken by the pharmacy at the Real Canadian Superstore, with support from Public Health Sudbury and Districts.
"It's exciting to be able to offer a new and innovative approach to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to local residents," said Dr. Dennis Reich, who's with the Primacy Medical Centre at the grocery store.
"Our experience with drive-through COVID-19 testing has provided us the knowledge and set-up to be able to successfully implement a new approach to vaccinating more eligible residents."
David Groulx, manager of vaccine programs at the health unit, says the people attending Monday's drive-thru clinic have all booked appointments.
"You can't just drive up off the street. Those who have appointments are asked to arrive five minutes ahead of their appointment so that we're not going to have cars impeding the flow of traffic," he said.
When people drive into the lot, they are greeted by someone and go through a check-in process. Then they stop at a station where a nurse gives them an immunization, after which they drive to another station where they're observed for 15 to 30 minutes. After they're given the all-clear, people can go on their way.
"Drive-thru models are an efficient and effective way to deliver vaccine to clients," Groulx said.
And they offer an alternative to a mass vaccination clinic that has large crowds, which can be an issue for some.
"Or they may have mobility issues which prevent them from actually going to a mass immunization clinic."
Groulx says the health unit will look at having other drive-thru clinics, based on how the Superstore clinic goes today.
With files from Sarah MacMillan
