A Catholic church in Powassan will hold its first ever drive-in worship service this weekend.

In mid-March, all places of worship in the province had to physically close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many started doing services online.

But the province has since amended its emergency act to allow gatherings for the purpose of a religious reason, if people attending stay in their vehicles and no materials are exchanged.

In Powassan, Father Eric Mason of St. Joseph Catholic Church says he and his parishioners were pleased to hear that update from the province.

"We were very excited when the premier, a couple of weekends ago, announced that drive-in services were permitted," He said.

"So we made plans to have an evening prayer service on May 30th, the Vigil of Pentecost. And of course we'll be observing all the precautions."

Mason says people must remain in their vehicles to attend and they will be parked either in the parking lot or on the lawn of the church. The mass will not include communion. As for how he will get the message to those attending, he says an AM transmitter will be used so people can tune in through their car radio.

"Just like a drive-in," he said. "The things you never thought you'd do as a priest."

Mason says parishioners have missed getting together in person.

"Certainly a lot of them are missing the church community and especially access to the sacraments," he said.

"So it's been a tough time for a lot of them, especially those who might be alone, they might be widowers. We also have a seniors' residence in the area, so it's been tough for them as well."

Not 'feasible'

Mason says other churches in his Diocese of Peterborough are planning similar drive-in services.

But not every diocese is moving in that direction. The Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, which covers Catholic Churches from Sudbury to Wawa, is not planning similar services for parishioners.

Bishop Marcel Damphousse says he's waiting for direction from government and public health on a reopening plan for churches in his area.

"As for the amendment to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act to allow for drive-in religious services, it contains several restrictions which would not make the celebration of Holy Mass feasible," he said.

"Because of that, parking lot masses are not permitted in this diocese."

Damphousse adds once churches do physically reopen, capacity limits will be changed, physical distancing measures will be introduced as well as enhanced cleaning.