Sudbury police make arrest after possible drive-by shooting in Val Caron

Sudbury police say they've arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to a possible drive-by shooting in the community of Val Caron.

Police began investigating after shots were reported fired at a home with three people inside. No one was hurt.

Police say the call came in just after 4 am.

Officers shut down municipal road 80 for a short time to collect evidence.

Police said they believe the shooting to be a targeted and isolated incident, but are continuing to investigate. They say there is no threat to the general public.

The suspect has been charged with extortion and criminal harassment in relation to this incident.

He has been remanded into custody, with a court date of April 23.

Officers have been canvassing the area and anyone with video surveillance footage in the area, or information related to the incident, is asked to contact them at 705-675-9171.