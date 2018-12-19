Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a drinking water advisory is no longer in place for the Town of Gogama.

The warning was issued on Saturday after a temporary loss of pressure due to a water main break.

"The bacterial quality of the supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the environmental health division said.

"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."

The health unit recommends the following after a water advisory is lifted: