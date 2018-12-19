Gogama no longer under drinking water advisory
Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a drinking water advisory is no longer in place for the Town of Gogama.
Advisory was put in place on Saturday
The warning was issued on Saturday after a temporary loss of pressure due to a water main break.
"The bacterial quality of the supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the environmental health division said.
"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."
The health unit recommends the following after a water advisory is lifted:
- Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
- Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.