Gogama no longer under drinking water advisory

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says a drinking water advisory is no longer in place for the Town of Gogama.

Advisory was put in place on Saturday

The warning was issued on Saturday after a temporary loss of pressure due to a water main break.

"The bacterial quality of the supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported," Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the environmental health division said.

"Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water."

The health unit recommends the following after a water advisory is lifted:

  • Run cold water faucets for five minutes or until the water runs clear.
  • Run drinking fountains for five minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
  • Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
  • Drain and refill hot water heaters.
  • Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
  • To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.
