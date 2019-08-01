Town of Killarney under drinking water advisory
Residents advised not to use water for drinking or cooking
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory for The Town of Killarney.
People who get their water from the municipal system should not use it for drinking, making juice, infant formula, cooking, washing produce or brushing their teeth. The water can be used for laundry and bathing, excluding small children who could swallow the water.
The health unit says boiling the water will not make it safe to drink.
The advisory was put in place due to loss of pressure as a result of a mechanical issue.
"It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water," Burgess Hawkins, manager in the environmental health division said.
"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."
