There is drinking water advisory in effect for the northern Ontario community of Foleyet.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued the advisory on Sunday.

It says water should not be used for drinking, cooking, washing produce or brushing teeth. Even boiling won't make it safe for drinking.

The health unit says the town water supply lost pressure due to a scheduled power outage on Sunday morning.

Jim Passmore, the chair of the Foleyet Local Services Board, says the back-up generator at the water plant didn't switch on because it was low on coolant.

He says the plant was back up and running within two hours, but now the water has to be tested to make sure it's safe to drink.

"It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water," Burgess Hawkins, manager of environmental health for Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a release.

"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect, as a precaution."

Power failures are frequent in the small northern Ontario town of Foleyet, that's served by a long hydro line running through the wilderness.

Passmore says the Ontario Clean Water Agency, a provincial body that operates the Foleyet water plant remotely, has now committed to two inspections a week instead of one.

"That's going to help I'm sure," he says.

Foleyet has had five drinking water advisories in the last three years, most of them caused by the frequent power failures the town experiences.

Passmore says the long hydro line that serves Foleyet runs through bush and over rugged terrain and is often knocked out by falling trees and freezing rain.

"I don't think that they're necessarily happy about it, but I think they understand our situation here," he says of the community reaction to this latest water advisory.

"These kinds of things come along with the isolation. If you're going to buy a house in Foleyet the first question you'd generally ask is 'How big is your generator?'"