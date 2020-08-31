Two missing girls from Driftwood have been found safe.

OPP received a call yesterday about two missing girls, west of Cochrane. The girls, ages five and seven, went missing in the morning.

Constable Stephanie Belec says initially, it was believed the girls went blueberry picking with a family member.

"Actually, they had decided to go into the woods to look for their dogs," she said.

"And so as soon as we got that information, we called in different units, such as our response team, canine, aviation."

Belec says the girls were found just after midnight, with their dogs.

They were located about a kilometre and a half away from their home.

Both girls appeared to be in good health and were assessed by emergency officials.