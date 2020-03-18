Science North says a longtime resident of the science centre has died.

On March 12, the centre says it made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Drifter the beaver, after he had a "quick decline in his health, mobility and quality of life."

"Drifter has been an iconic animal ambassador since 2004 when he became the first beaver at Science North to be a permanent resident," Science North posted on social media.

"Drifter has helped educate many people about the amazing adaptations beavers have that make them exceptional engineers and a keystone species for our northern ecosystems. Drifter enjoyed going outdoors for walks and foraging for chokeberries and dandelion."

Two years ago, staff at Science North created a specially designed accessible habitat for Drifter, after noticing a change in his behaviour. He had stopped swimming and had been confining himself to one area.

The beaver had several injuries including a stubby tail and partial paralysis from a spinal injury. Staff designed a more accessible habitat for him where he lived until his death last week.

"Drifter will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all at Science North," the science centre stated.

"He will be cremated and his ashes spread where he enjoyed browsing in the garden and walking outside the third floor."