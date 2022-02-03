

Last Thursday, Helen Guillot, a health care worker at Sudbury's Health Sciences North, asked her team if they wanted to pitch in for the hospital's 50/50 draw.

Guillot, who as a clinician in the respiratory care unit meets the pandemic head-on every day, had been buying 50/50 tickets for herself in the past few months, but decided to ask her colleagues in the COVID-19 unit if they'd like to join.

19 people ended up putting $20 each into the pot, never expecting to win.

When the team got the news, they couldn't believe their luck, Guillot said.

One member of the winning team, Krista Belshaw Merrick, is a nurse clinician for the unit. She says she was joking with Guillot right before they got the call.

"She said 'I think we are going to get it in about an hour if we win.' I said 'ok make sure you let me know.'"

"About 5 minutes after that, my door flung open and she was on the phone. I looked at her and she flipped the phone around so I could see her screen and it said HSN hospital on it. At that moment everybody was screaming and jumping and it was awesome," Belshaw Merrick said .

Belshaw Merrick says the reaction from the team was complete shock, thrill and excitement.

"Even from people who weren't in on it. Everyone was just so happy that, you know, 6 South won the 50/50."

The total amount they won was $585,473, amounting to a little over $30,000 for each worker.

Belshaw Merrick said she's so happy that her team is getting a boost at this difficult time, and also being able to experience the good news together and to share the moment.

"This group of people on 6 South are unreal," she said. "They are so strong and so dedicated to this work, we wouldn't be where we are without that time because it's been tough."

Belshaw Merrick says the happy news is still sinking in and they're all trying to figure out what to do with the money.

"Everybody was shocked because everybody, of course, the first question is, what are you doing with your money? Nobody even could comprehend that they even had won this money," she said.

"So I don't know yet if everybody has a plan. I know some people are excited to add it to their maybe slightly sooner retirement for those nurses and other staff who are closer to retirement."