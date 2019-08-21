The Sudbury Dragon Boat Festival will no longer be a summer event at Ramsey Lake.

In a press release Wednesday, the organization said that dwindling numbers of participants— from 150 teams in the mid-2000s to just 36 teams in 2019— and declining sponsorships are the reason the festival is shutting down.

"Many factors were evaluated and the festival explored several options before the board voted to shut down the corporation," the statement said.

"Despite the challenges, the Board of Directors felt it was important to mark the 20th year of racing here in Sudbury in honour of the founding partners who created the festival that spanned two decades, the community who has long supported the event, and of course all the teams who held their paddles up for charity."

The group added that the Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $1.8 million over the years, with funds going towards nine local charities.

The group said in 2019 they gave $45,000 to NEO Kids Foundation for their planned expansion.