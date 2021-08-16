Man seriously injured in downtown Sudbury shooting
Sudbury police are looking for suspects behind a downtown shooting early Saturday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
Officers still looking for person or persons behind Lloyd Street incident
Sudbury, Ont., police are looking for a suspect or suspects behind a downtown shooting early Saturday morning that left one man with serious injuries.
A statement from Greater Sudbury Police Service said officers responded to a weapons complaint in the area of Lloyd Street, and found a man in a residence who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his lower body.
He was taken to Health Science North with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators continue to search for the suspect or suspects.
Police believe it was a targeted and isolated incident.
