Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) will begin to fine smokers who congregate outside the Cedar Street Tim Hortons and LCBO, in a move to clean up the downtown parking lot.

GSPS corporate communications coordinator Kaitlyn Dunn says the decision was made by the property owners of the lot, explaining that management at the Tim Hortons restaurant and the LCBO were part of the talks.

"[The problem] is more or less, I believe, the loitering, and the number of individuals who gather in those parking lots, and the fear of illegal activity being conducted there," Dunn says.

"There's obviously been issues that have been [brought forward] regarding the downtown core from both business owners as well as community members."

Police may invoke Trespass to Property Act

Dunn says police officers won't be invoking the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, but rather the Trespass to Property Act against people who "engage in prohibited activities on the premises."

Contravening that law could result in a $65 fine.

"A lot of times people will stand outside and have a cigarette, and consider that not to be loitering, but in this case it's now enforceable as well under the Trespass to Property Act," Dunn says.

Some on social media have already pointed out that seems like a tall task, given it's long been a popular area for both gathering and smoking.

"There are resources already dedicated to the downtown core, including community response officers who are on bike patrol and foot patrol," Dunn says. "They have been down there [in the parking lot] quite a bit over the entire summer."

"I think it will deter people from wanting to loiter there and potentially smoke cigarettes."