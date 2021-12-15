Man dead after downtown Sudbury stabbing, police say

A man died of his injuries after he was stabbed during an altercation in downtown Sudbury on Wednesday, police said.

Police said they arrested a 24-year-old man and charged them with second degree murder. They said the two men involved in the altercation were known to each other.

The altercation took place near the intersection of Larch and Lisgar streets in downtown Sudbury.

Police said they responded to a call just before 12:30 p.m. Paramedics transported the injured man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Greater Sudbury Police said they arrested the 24-year-old man at 2 p.m. They found him in an apartment unit on Lisgar Street, in downtown Sudbury.

Police said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, but they believe it was an isolated incident.

The man police arrested will appear in bail court on Thursday , Dec. 16 to answer to his charges.

A parent at Lansdowne Public School, located near the city's downtown, said they were told to pick their children up from school rather than have them walk home as a precaution.