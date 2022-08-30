Downtown watermain repair part of ongoing construction work, city says

The series of black pipes currently jutting out onto Elm Street, coupled with the groups of construction workers toiling away this summer, means some big infrastructure projects are in the works for downtown Sudbury, one of more than 20 the city hopes to wrap up by winter.

Brittany Hallam, the city's director of linear infrastructure services, said improvements to the city's water mains is the cause of the congestion, and the snake-like trail of pipe running along the sidewalks.

It's a process known as "re-lining," Hallam said.

"In Sudbury, we typically do a fully structural water main liner," Hallam said. "It's an alternative to replacing the water main entirely. It's a woven polyester fiber impregnated with an epoxy resin that gets pulled through the pipe and is cured with either hot water or steam."

"Once that's done, it's like a pipe within a pipe. It's fully structural, so with the pipe around it, the existing water main could fail and that water main liner would still stay intact."

Instead of ripping up the entire roadway, in this case a busy downtown thoroughfare, crews carve out "pits" in the pavement to enable the re-lining.

Water main re-lining on Sudbury's Elm Street is one of more than 20 major construction projects underway in 2022. (Ashishvangh Contractor/CBC)

One of the benefits to re-lining the mains, as opposed to fully replacing them, is the minimal impact to traffic once construction begins.

"The advantage of water main lining is, because they are small pits, they can actually install structural steel rod plates over top and open the lanes of traffic to the public during high traffic time frames," Hallam said.

"They're actually doing a lot of their work overnight on Elm Street to reduce the traffic impacts."

All in all, re-lining has been a cost-effective way for the city to replace its aging infrastructure. Hallam estimates they reline approximately one kilometre of pipe every year.

On its website, the city lists 24 other projects to replace or re-line water mains in the city, including high-traffic roadways like Paris Street, Lorne Street, Highway 536 and the Kingsway.

Aging infrastructure at top of mind for advocacy group

At a recent conference for the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), a statement from the group pointed to the need for both federal and provincial funds to assist with repairing cities' aging infrastructure.

"Much of this infrastructure was first built in the 1950s and 1960s and needs upgrade or replacement to continue serving our communities, ensure access to social and economic opportunity, and protect the environment," the statement reads.

"A growing population in parts of Ontario fuels the demand for new investments. Infrastructure systems must be consistently assessed, inspected, managed, and maintained to maximize lifecycle value."

Cities can rely on a few different sources for additional funding, the group said.

At the federal level, municipalities can tap into the Canada Community Building Fund and the Investing in Canada. The province also makes funding available, in the form of its Ontario Gas Tax for Transit program, and Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.