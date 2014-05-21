Downtown Sudbury businesses ask city for public washrooms

When you've got to go, you've got to go but what happens when there's no public facility nearby?

In downtown Sudbury, that situation is a reality for some people everyday. Now, downtown businesses are asking the city to step in to assist.

"This has been an issue in the core for some time now," said Kyle Marcus, executive director of the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Association (BIA) and owner of the Alibi Room.

"In my 17 years (downtown), there has been very little access to facilities for anyone, whether it's a tourist or a homeless individual."

He said throughout the pandemic when most stores and restaurants were closed, people became desperate. He said even though businesses have since reopened, it's still a difficult situation for the homeless population.

"When everything closed down and I know personally I lost, I'm gonna say 10 garbage cans to people having to use them as a facility," he said.

"There was nothing provided to anyone, anywhere."

Kyle Marcus. managing director of the Downtown Sudbury Business Improvement Area, said his experience with Ontario Small Business Support Grant program was positive. (Zacharie Routhier/Radio-Canada)

As a downtown business owner, Marcus said he does sometimes let people use his washroom, but said it isn't always the best situation.

"You know we do the best we can to offer everyone the respect and dignity that they deserve," he said.

"Sometimes they are looking to shave or take a shower and in that case we direct them to the shelter because that is the most appropriate venue. You know, if it is just to go to the washroom we very much try to accommodate everyone that we can."

'Same frustrating issues'

The owner of Marketing Hounds, Jeff MacIntyre, said downtowns in other communities are facing similar issues.

"Progressive cities are meeting the challenge head on with housing and bathroom facilities and have been seeing success," he said.

"Sudbury has been slower to respond to this and I'm really hopeful that our new council has the energy to take on these challenges."

Erin Danyliw, owner of Copy Copy, said this isn't a problem with an easy fix.

"Thought I don't disagree that when things are unclean they need to be addressed, the real solutions are public 24 hour accessible washrooms, better access to mental health and addictions services and affordable and accessible housing solutions," she said.

"Unfortunately, only one of those issues is easily addressed by the municipal government, which ties our hands on a complete solution. Until we can address all of those things, we're going to continue face the same frustrating issues."

'Exploring solutions'

In a statement, mayor Paul Lefebvre said the issue is being looked at by the city.

"We are aware of the news release from the Downtown Sudbury BIA, outlining concerns about the lack of accessible public washrooms in the downtown area," he said.

"We are reviewing this issue and look forward to working with the BIA and other community stakeholders in exploring solutions."