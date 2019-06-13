A new pay-by-plate parking system is coming to downtown Sudbury and changes are also coming as to how long you can park on the street.

Drivers will be able to pay for parking on their app through their smartphones. Those who don't have one will be able to pay with cash, credit or debit at a machine.

Another change is how long you'll be able to park on the street. Under the old system, you were only able to park at a meter for two hours before you had to move your vehicle. The new system will allow people to park for three hours before having to move.

Councillors say the change will discourage people from parking all day on the street and move their vehicles into a lot instead.

It's a change the Downtown Sudbury BIA agrees with.

"There's a number of people who [park on the street all day], which I'm always surprised at because it costs an awful lot more to do that," Maureen Luoma, the executive director said.

How much does it cost to park in downtown Sudbury? Here's a breakdown of the options.

Parking meters and on-street parking

According to the city, meter fees apply for on-street parking on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. If you park on the street downtown at night or on the weekends, it's free. However, overnight parking is not permitted.

If you want to park on Elm Street, you can't on weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. or between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Parking meters will soon be gone in Sudbury, as city council voted to replace them with a pay-and-display system. (Robert Short/CBC)

The cost to park on the street varies between $1.30 and $2 per hour. That means if you park downtown for an eight-hour shift, you'd be paying between $10.40 and $16 a day (although you'd have to move your vehicle every three hours to comply with the new bylaw).

If you decide to do this for a month (let's say for 20 days if you work five days a week), you'll pay between $208 and $320.

City-owned parking lots

Several lots are located throughout downtown Sudbury that offer parking by the hour, the day or the month. Like on-street parking, these lots only charge fees on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The cost to park at these lots by the hour is $1.30, meaning the daily cost if you were to park for eight hours would be $10.40. However, many of these lots offer daily maximum costs meaning if you pay for the day upfront, you'll be charged $8.25. For a week, that will cost you $41.25 and if you do that for a month, you'll pay around $165.

Monthly parking passes are an option as well for most municipal lots. The cost varies between $41 and $93.

Private lots

There are several lots owned by private companies in the downtown area. Some of these lots are intended for customers, while others offer a monthly pass for people. The cost varies on the location and owner.