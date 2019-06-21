Greater Sudbury seeks proposals to increase downtown parking
Construction projects causing some spaces to be eliminated
As the number of parking spaces in downtown Sudbury continues to decline, the city is looking at options to create more spots.
Spaces are dwindling due to the Place Des Arts development currently under construction on the corner of an existing lot on Larch and Elgin Streets. The proposed Junction development will also use up more spaces.
Sudbury company Dalron has already submitted a few proposals. General manager John Arnold says he thinks the shortage of downtown parking is more about perception.
"It's not a supply issue, from what we see," he said.
"If you drive around downtown, you're always going to find vacancies, you're always going to find parking stalls and parking spaces. The issue is that people don't want to walk."
Despite that perception, Arnold says he does feel more parking is a good idea.
"I think one or two parking structures, adding 200 to 300 parking spaces will do not only wonders for filling vacant space and adding more people downtown, but just the opinion of people from the outside looking in saying you know the optics of the core will change dramatically," he said.
Dalron is proposing to rehabilitate or demolish and rebuild some tiered parking at 71 Cedar Street.
Arnold says they're also proposing some below ground parking with a residential or commercial component above ground on the lot beside 96 Larch Street.
