Downtown Sudbury, Ont., dotted with red scarves for HIV awareness

Volunteers in Sudbury, Ont., were out Wednesday morning decorating the city's downtown with red scarves for the annual Bundle Up In Red campaign.

Since 2012, Réseau ACCESS Network has led the campaign, which is meant to bring more awareness to HIV.

Deborah Josipovic, the organization's volunteer co-ordinator, said there remains a stigma around HIV that prevents people from getting the care they need.

WATCH | Volunteers place hundreds of red scarves around downtown Sudbury: Volunteers decorate downtown Sudbury with red scarves Duration 1:42 Featured Video Réseau ACCESS Network’s annual Bundle Up in Red campaign has volunteers decorating Sudbury’s downtown streets with red scarves to raise awareness around HIV.

"Some people think it's tapered off, so to speak, but it's still there," she said.

"So we're trying to make sure that people are educated about it and know a little bit more about it and especially we want them to come in and get tested."

Josipovic said volunteers made 300 hand-knit scarves they plan to give away to people in need, in addition to some red felt scarves they are tying around trees and posts in the downtown area.

Volunteer Shelly Sabean said it's important for her to give back to the community and support Réseau ACCESS Network, which has helped her in the past.

The organization offers harm reduction services and also operates the city's supervised consumption site.

"They offered me services that I needed and at times and they still do," she said.

"But I enjoy giving back to society and back to Sudbury."

Sabean said that last year, the scarves disappeared quickly.

"We put them up and over two days we drove around and they were all gone, which was great 'cause it helped people stay warm."