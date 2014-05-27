Skip to Main Content
Downtown Sudbury Jazzed Up to feature live music and art
Music series will run each Saturday throughout September

Downtown Sudbury has been quiet throughout the pandemic but the Sudbury BIA is bringing live music and art to entertain people in the area. (Megan Thomas/CBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled or postponed many events in communities across the region.

In Sudbury's downtown, there would usually be a number of events taking place throughout the summer months, including the Blues for Food Festival, The Downtown Yard Sale and Rib Fest.

Now as the economy continues to reopen, the local business improvement association has a new project in the works.

Executive director Maureen Luoma says they're working with the Sudbury Arts Council and Jazz Sudbury.

"We're looking at bringing a program [called] ... Downtown Sudbury Jazzed Up," she said.

"The program will feature local artists, visual and performing, on the three Saturdays in September and into October."

Luoma says many shops have reopened downtown and there are many patios to visit as well.

Maureen Luoma is the executive director of the Sudbury BIA. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

"This adds another touch to the atmosphere and, at the same time, featuring our local artisans," she said.

"The musicians, the public, we're wanting to hear live music and we're wanting to see our artists in action."

Most of the performances will take place outside the YMCA and in the parking lot at the TD Bank. Luoma says they're in talks with restaurants to see if the project could be expanded to patios.

The head of Sudbury's downtown BIA, Maureen Luoma, talks about upcoming plans for a live music and art series in September and October. 8:33
