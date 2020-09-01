Downtown Sudbury GOVA transit hub re-opens today
The downtown transit terminal in Greater Sudbury is reopening to the public today.
The city closed it in March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Transit riders will now have access to indoor washrooms and a waiting area.
Those who enter the terminal are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing.
The city says enhanced cleaning is in place.
