Sudbury, Ont. firefighters tell public to avoid downtown core due to fire

Greater Sudbury Fire Services are telling people to avoid the downtown due to a fire in a building on Durham and Larch Streets.

Firefighters in Sudbury, Ont., rescue dog Duration 1:30 Firefighters in Sudbury, Ont., rescued a dog named Stark from a downtown building Wednesday afternoon. Greater Sudbury Fire Services asked people to avoid the area due to the fire, which affected some downtown businesses. Credit: Jan Lakes/CBC

The smoke is affecting the entire building, which houses the Coulsen Entertainment Centre, Oscars Grill and many apartments upstairs.

There's also a second-hand store and a health food store in the building.

A first responder gave oxygen to a dog named Stark following a fire in downtown Sudbury. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

First responders were seen telling people to leave the scene and giving a dog oxygen. An individual in a wheelchair was also rescued from the upstairs apartments, along with others.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services acting Deputy Chief Craig Lawrence confirmed firefighters rescued several people and animals from the building.

Lawrence said some people had to be treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

"When we arrived on scene there was significant smoke coming from the second and third floors," Lawrence said.

"Crews were able to get in on a fast attack on the fire."

Firefighters believe the fire started in a kitchen, but Lawrence could not confirm if it was a commercial kitchen, or one from an apartment on the second floor.

At about 3:15 p.m. CBC's downtown Sudbury office lost power.

Greater Sudbury Utilities confirmed they shut off power to the downtown core to help firefighters so they don't have to worry about electrocution while they spray the building.

Greater Sudbury Utilities spokesperson Wendy Watson said that as of 3:50 p.m. power was still out in parts of the downtown core including Durham Street and Old City Hall Lane.

Police have confirmed that Tom Davies Square is now closed for the rest of the day.

The city is advising that a detour is in place for some GOVA routes.

The city is also asking residents to be patient if calling 3-1-1 this afternoon.

Residents are asked by police to avoid the area and use alternate routes where possible.