The Sudbury business community is remembering well-known businessman and entrepreneur, Bob Wygant.

He died at the age of 77 on New Year's Eve.

Wygant was always passionate about the downtown, said Maureen Luoma, the Executive Director of Downtown Sudbury.

He was dedicated to developing the city's downtown and was a former chair of the Downtown Sudbury board, where he helped create some long-standing traditions, said Luoma.

It was through his leadership that the city ended up with an event that everyone is familiar with, the Downtown Sudbury Ribfest.

Wygant had experience in television, radio and publishing. He also went to culinary school and opened his own bakery and restaurant, La Boulangerie Du Village, on the corner of Durham and Larch Streets.

Luoma worked with him at Downtown Sudbury, but it was the coffee they had together at his bakery a couple of times a week where she really got to know him.

That's when he would talk about all the things he'd done during his life, she said.

"Bob had wanted to do something different that would attract people into the downtown," said Luoma.

The unique shops that have popped up in the past few years made him proud, it was exactly what he wanted to see, she said.

"He was a never-say-never kind of person, he had that energy and he had that vision to want to do something different."

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donations to Wild at Heart Animal Refuge Centre or NEO Kids Foundation.

A celebration of life will be held at Verdicchio Restaurante Natura, Saturday Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.