Sudbury Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a weapons incident.

On Tuesday night around 7, police got a call about a man waving around what was believed to be a handgun on Old City Hall Lane off Durham Street.

Police arrived on scene and found a man matching the description. They also found a weapon on the ground where they first saw the man.

He was arrested and searched. Police found a loaded BB gun magazine on him, as well as a large can of bear spray. Police say the BB gun was a replica handgun.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.

He's scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.