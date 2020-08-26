Sudbury police charge man after replica firearm found
Sudbury Police say a man has been arrested and charged after a weapons incident.
Incident happened Tuesday night in downtown Sudbury
On Tuesday night around 7, police got a call about a man waving around what was believed to be a handgun on Old City Hall Lane off Durham Street.
Police arrived on scene and found a man matching the description. They also found a weapon on the ground where they first saw the man.
He was arrested and searched. Police found a loaded BB gun magazine on him, as well as a large can of bear spray. Police say the BB gun was a replica handgun.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.
He's scheduled to appear in bail court on Wednesday.
