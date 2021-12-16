Skip to Main Content
Police identify man killed in downtown Sudbury stabbing Wednesday

Greater Sudbury Police have identified a man who was stabbed and later died of his injuries after an altercation in the city’s downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old man charged with first-degree murder

Greater Sudbury Police cordoned off a section of downtown Sudbury Wednesday afternoon to investigate a stabbing that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old-man. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

Police said in a press release that Jeffery Drysdale, 39, was killed after he got into an altercation with a 24-year-old man and was stabbed. 

Police have not yet identified the 24-year-old man but said he has now been charged with first-degree murder, assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man was originally charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Dec. 16.

Police said both individuals were not homeless, nor were they tied to people living in a tent encampment in Memorial Park. 

"We recognize and understand the ongoing concerns regarding the perception of public safety and visibility of crime in the downtown core," police said in a press release. 

"Through our downtown strategy and working in collaboration with our community partners, we are committed  to addressing the issues and concerns associated to our downtown."

