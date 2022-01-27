The homeless encampment that sprung up two years ago in Sudbury's Memorial Park is shrinking, but as extreme cold weather blows into the region, advocates are saying more has to be done to help those left behind.

Raymond Landry, the coordinator of the Homelessness Network in Sudbury, said as of January 24, there are still about 35 people living in the downtown core in various encampments. That's a bit of an improvement from the 55 people counted in December who have since found homes or are living in one of the city's homeless shelters.

It's the first time in a long while, Landry said, where the city has enough capacity to house all who require short-term shelter.

"What we're hearing is that there are a handful, probably less than 10 people, that don't trust the system, don't want anything to do with the system, don't want to be institutionalized, don't want to follow the rules that are part of the shelter system or warming centre system," Landry said.

"But most of those persons still in the park have connected to an outreach worker or homelessness intake workers and are registered with the city," he said. "Most of them are connected to workers now to help them along to apply for housing, to get the paperwork they need to be ready for housing and are just in the process of finding that housing and that shelter for themselves. "

As for the people left in Memorial Park, Landry said they're doing the best they can with what's available.

"Most of them have gotten tents," he said. "They've insulated those tents as best they can every day and every night."

The city also sends bylaws officers to check up on them, and outreach workers ensure they have blankets, dry socks, sleeping bags and boots.

In the last two months Sudbury's Homelessness Network has helped 23 individuals move out of a tent encampment in the city's downtown core. (Jonathan Migneault/CBC)

"They're basically asking for specific items when they need them, and we try to be in touch with them on the spot so that we can meet those needs," he said.

And with temperatures plummeting to –30 C, Landry said most people head to warming shelters, if the situation becomes life-or-death.

"Definitely, people are cold, but we're supplying them as best we can with what they're asking for, too, in a way feel they they need to survive the situation."