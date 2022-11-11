Chris Baziw is a graduate of Laurentian's McEwen School of Architecture, and now an intern at a local firm.

He is frustrated the downtown core is increasingly becoming fortified against public use.

One example is the construction of a $200,000 fence at a downtown church to deter vandalism at night.

Recently, the board of Sainte Anne-des-Pins voted to erect a fence around the church property following several incidents over the past years, including the destruction of one of its statues.

But a walled yard may be pushing people away from the church indiscriminately, Baziw said.

"When you look at trying to control negative behaviours such as vandalism or graffiti, things like building a fence around the property doesn't just keep out people who might be trying to use graffiti, but could keep out people who are trying to visit the church outside of hours," Baziw said. "Or those who are trying to walk by and enjoy the space or the scenery."

"So unintentionally, it's kind of keeping all people out."

Workers can be seen beginning work on a fence that aims to keep vandals away from Saint Anne-des-Pines church in downtown Sudbury. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Baziw says deciding how to control damage is sometimes difficult, especially when trying to balance protection with creating an attractive space.

"Being a private organization, the church obviously has a right to protect their property," he said.

"But a fence doesn't have to be ugly, it doesn't have to be overpowering, it doesn't have to be intrusive," he said.

Chris Baziw's work has focused on ways of improving downtown Sudbury through smart design. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"When they build the fence, can they can ask themselves, how can this fence also make our property more beautiful or create new opportunities? Can it be used to post signs about the church or about programs being done?"

"So the success of something like a fence like this really comes down to the intentions of the people behind it," he said.

Downtown a 'roller coaster' of progress, setbacks

The state of Sudbury's downtown has been like a "roller coaster," Baziw said.

The introduction of seasonal patios to downtown restaurants and cafes, coupled with several outdoor music events has brought more people, and a sense of renewed life, to the city's core.

But downtown has also seen its share of issues, including concerns around a year-long encampment in Memorial Park, which at its peak provided space for an estimated 88 homeless people.

At the time, the occupants of Memorial Park came under fire for the visible substance use among some of its members, the amount of trash strewn about the park, as well as a perceived feeling of compromised safety from local businesses and residents.

The city evicted the occupants of the tent encampment last spring and is attempting to connect people to housing, but people continue to congregate in the downtown and come into conflict with other users of the downtown.

A bench running along the Elm Street-side of the McEwen campus has became a place for people to sleep and has been vandalized, but the school is committed to keeping it for public use. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

Baziw says the centrally located architecture campus hasn't been spared.

In one case, a long bench, designed for respite and reflection, running alongside the building came close to being torn out.

"We were finding needles in the bench along Elm St.," Baziw said. "Or people being passed out on the bench, people defecating on the bench and vandalizing the bench."

Laurentian administration's solution, Baziw said, was to just rip the bench out, altogether. But McEwen's then-director David Fortin suggested Laurentian allow its architecture students to come up with a solution.

That included hiring Baziw to research the social issues with the goal of presenting design solutions and a downtown safety plan.

That was in early 2021, and just as Baziw was to begin, the university declared insolvency and the study was canceled for lack of funds.

The situation now leaves outreach workers like Reseau Access Network's Kaela Pelland frustrated.

"There's a lot of talk and funds around building walls and fences and paying for more security but I find those aren't necessarily solutions," Pelland said.

"There just seems to be a lot of money going into building up barriers and building walls and building fences and making things uncomfortable for people," she said. "And I'm not quite confident that that is a solution that is going to help everyone."

"It's not going to sort of make bridges and bring everybody together."

The current director of the McEwen School of Architecture, Tammy Gaber, says there is a keen interest in pursuing research into a safer, inclusive downtown when Laurentian exits insolvency and money is freed up to pay for the work involved.