Sainte Anne-des-Pins votes to fence off downtown church amid vandalism concerns

The board of Sainte Anne-des-Pins, a downtown Sudbury church, has voted unanimously to install an expensive fence around its property.

The board has approved a total of $200,000 for the fence, half of which will be covered by the federal government, Michel Chretien, chair of Sainte Anne-des-Pins' board, said.

"It's sad, in a way," he said. "It's sort of an extreme measure and it's very costly."

"But on the other hand, we've been dishing out quite a few dollars every year to make repairs and it's frustrating because we keep repairing and they keep breaking," Chretien said."So we had to come up with a more permanent solution than what we had in the past."

In the past, statues on the parish grounds have been defaced or in some cases, decapitated.

A statue of St. Anne at a downtown church has been victim to several incidents of vandalism. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"One will not be replaced," Chretien said. "The other statue is of Sainte Anne with with a child. That one will be replaced but only after the fence is up."

Vandalism has intensified over the past couple of years, Chretien said, but he isn't putting the blame on anyone in particular.

"We don't know exactly who is doing the vandalism," Chretien said. He said the church is cautious not to pin the vandalism on any one individual or group.

"As a matter of fact, our neighbour to the east of us, which is the Elm Centre, they just put up a fence last week between our two buildings because they were getting vandalism in the rooms that they rent at the hotel."

Chretien added that they've tried a number of deterrents over the years and the fence is a last resort.

"We put up signs with at the request of police, we reported to police, we tried to get city hall involved, we put up cameras, but to no avail," Chretien said.

Chreitien said the fence will be locked when no one is at the church to protect the grounds and building from vandals, but it will be open during the day.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) said they have no witnesses or video surveillance footage and haven't made any arrests in connection with the vandalism.

A spokesperson with GSPS said officers will continue to conduct focused patrols in the area to deter crime.