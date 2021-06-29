Sault Ste. Marie to try 'downtown ambassador' program for one year

One northern Ontario city plans to hire uniformed ambassadors to help make people feel more comfortable in its downtown core.

It's part of the downtown safety plan approved in principle by city council in Sault Ste. Marie Monday night.

"Safety is, I know, council's number one concern," said city councillor Sandra Hollingsworth.

"Because it's our downtown. It's our welcome mat to our tourism. It's our fun area for our community. If we can just nail this down, where our whole community is feeling more comfortable coming downtown."

The Downtown Ambassador Pilot Program would run for one year at a cost of $104,652. That amount would include salary, training, uniforms and cell phones.

The Downtown Ambassador Pilot Program approved for Sault Ste. Marie is based on similar programs in other communities, like the North End Ambassador Program in Winnipeg, Man. (Courtesy Leif Norman)

According to the report presented to councillors, the program is based on similar ones in other communities, and would include both paid and volunteer positions "that help to keep the downtown safe and friendly."

"Ambassadors help the public with directions, parking, provide answers to questions and check in with local businesses," the report stated.

They would also liaison with downtown businesses, police and the Canadian Mental Health Association and be trained in CPR and applying Naloxone.

"We're gathering information to look at: are there certain times of the day or the week that issues maybe are more frequent and have staff available at those times," said Tom Vair, the city's deputy chief administrative officer community development and enterprise services.

Sault Ste. Marie is also exploring installing surveillance cameras in the downtown core, something that was done in downtown Sudbury decades ago.