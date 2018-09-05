Pedestrians will now have an extra measure of protection when crossing Highway 144 in Dowling.

The Ministry of Transportation recently installed a crosswalk at the intersection of Sturgeon Street. A spokesperson told CBC news the price tag for the project was $310,000.

The crosswalk will help people walk safely from the east side of the highway — where houses are located — to the community centre, school and businesses, on the west side.

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas said she had been advocating the ministry for three years to install the crosswalk.

It wasn't until the threat of a community blockage, on the first day of school, that the ministry moved on her request, Gelinas said.

"[The MTO] were dragging their feet so long, and the traffic is forever increasing on that part of the highway, and I was really afraid that something terrible was going to happen," Gelinas said. "I wish we didn't have to threaten."

MPP France Gelinas took this picture at the opening of a crosswalk in Dowling. (France Gelinas)

Ontario Provincial Police reminded drivers that they had best be aware of the crosswalk. Stiff fines and penalties could follow if they aren't.

Failure to yield for pedestrians at a crosswalk carries a fine of $1000, police said in a release Wednesday.

Drivers could also get tagged with 6 demerit points.

Fines also increase in community safety zones, around schools and public areas.