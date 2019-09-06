Ever have a burning question about something, but you're unsure how to ask it, or even if it's appropriate?

You Can't Ask That, a relatively new show on CBC's movie platform — known as CBC Gem — steps into that space.

Each episode asks a group of people with the same disability the awkward, inappropriate or uncomfortable questions you are too afraid to ask.

Julia Romualdi, a 23-year-old from Timmins, has Down Syndrome.

She took part in the episode that answers questions about living with the genetic condition.

Some questions, Romualdi told CBC's Up North, were more difficult than others.

Questions like "what message do you have for the world?"

"My answer to that question was don't look at us," Romualdi said. "Look into our eyes and see what we can do to make the world a better place."

Another question asked about sex.

"That was too personal for me so I just educated them about what it was, and what sex was, and that everybody has to be educated."

Other questions that were easier to answer included one about getting drunk.

"I was mostly saying that I'd never been drunk but I like the occasional wine on special occasions, and I always ask my parents first, and that I enjoy Tequila Rose," she said.

Julia Romualdi says some tough questions involved sex, and the message she wants to bring to the world. (CBC You Can't Ask That)

Overall, Romualdi said the experience was helpful, especially for people who wanted to learn more about Down syndrome. It's something she'd even consider doing again.

But until her next opportunity to appear on TV, Romualdi said she is busying herself with her job at Wal-Mart, a place she's worked for two years. She also says she's been invited to New Brunswick to speak about her healthy lifestyle, especially as she trains for the Special Olympics.

"I've been skating for 20 years and I volunteered twice for CanSkate," Romualdi said. "And I volunteer coach for fundamentals for Special Olympics."

"And I got chosen to do my skating solo for Rock the Rink tour with Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Elvis Stojko and Patrick Chan."

Rock the Rink lands in Sudbury Nov. 1 and in Sault Ste Marie Oct. 29.

To watch the episode of You Can't Ask That featuring Julia, click here.