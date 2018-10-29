The City of Sudbury says a long-time leasee wants to double its footprint in the Dowling Leisure Centre.

It says the not-for-profit Extreme Gymnastics wants to expand to use two-thirds of the big hall.

The city says it offers year round training to three hundred residents.

Community groups are worried the expansion would quash most community activities. Carmen Portelance is with the Onaping Falls Lion's Club which organizes the fall festival, Cavalcade of Colours.

She says the festival is one of the groups that uses the big hall to make its event happen.

Portelance says it is also home to numerous church teas, fundraising lunches and even a rapidly growing pickleball club.

"We only have the grocery store and Tim Horton's and the Leisure Centre. That's it. If we lose that too, what are we going to do with our community."

In a release, the city says the rest of the gym could be used for municipal programs and special events of up to 250 people.

Ward Three councillor Gerry Montpellier says he's with the citizens.

Greater Sudbury Ward 3 councillor Gerry Montpellier (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

He says he finds it ironic that a gym is encroaching on public space where recreation takes place.

"So now we've stifled the growth of the citizenry to do their exercise and activity and so forth because then there would be no more room which would be a little on the weird side."

Montpellier says he expects the city to make a decision sometime this week.

City staff are compiling results from a survey that went out on the topic