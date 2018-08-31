Provincial Police have released the name of a victim of a recent double shooting in Sturgeon Falls.

OPP say 35-year-old Jaime Boyd from Sturgeon Falls died August 26, after the shooting in the Drive In and Leblanc Road area.

A 59-year-old woman who was also injured in the incident was transported to hospital where she remains in stable condition, police said in a press release.

The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the death of a 46-year-old man during the incident, but OPP will not be releasing his name at this time.