33-year-old man charged in double-homicide at hotel in Sudbury

Sudbury police arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with first-degree murder following a double-homicide at the Travelodge Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Joel Roy, 33, faces two first-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge. In addition to the two people who died of gunshot wounds at the hotel, an 18-year-old was present during the shootings, but was not injured.

Police also charged Roy with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"It is believed that he was trafficking illicit drugs out of the hotel at the time of the incident," police said in a news release.

Last week Roy also faced numerous firearms related charges, and had an outstanding arrest for failing to follow his probation.

Police identified one of the people killed as a 27-year-old man, who had been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Working with the coroner's office, investigators identified the second person as a 38-year-old man from Greater Sudbury.

Roy has a court date on Dec. 28 related to his numerous firearms charges.

Police have said they believe the double-homicide was a targeted and isolated incident.