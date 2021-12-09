2 dead in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 11, south of Temagami, police say

Highway 11, south of the Municipality of Temagami, was closed in both directions for several hours after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, following a fatal crash.

OPP said the collision involved three vehicles, one being a tractor trailer.

Temiskaming OPP, the Temagami Fire Department and the Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services responded.

Police confirm two people have died.

The highway has since reopened. The investigation is still on-going.