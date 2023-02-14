Doran Planetarium's new director is optimistic about the future

Laurentian University's Doran Planetarium has a new director – the school's longtime liberal arts professor, Dr. Hoi Cheu, said he is "over the moon" about his new role.

From 1994 until this year, Professor Paul Émile Legault was the director of the planetarium. He was also a physics professor for the university for 54 years. The planetarium was donated to the university in 1967 and has been primarily run by physics department professors since then.

Sudbury's underground SNOLAB laboratory, one of the planetarium's partners, held a celebration for Legault's time as director.

"I am confident that Dr. Cheu, because of his interest and energy, will with his team, successfully continue to open up the minds of young students to science," Legault said at the celebration.

Cheu has a PhD in English literature and has been teaching English and film studies at Laurentian since 1999, but he said astrophysics was his "first love."

He said his role with the planetarium will be focused less on the science and more on directing.

"I'm no researcher, astronomer or astrophysicist, so when I have to run this place I have to do exactly what my title suggests – to direct rather than running it all by myself," he said.

Cheu said he is looking forward to working with SNOLAB, but also has plans for a future collaboration with different local Indigenous groups, to explore Indigenous astronomy and community astronomy courses.

"They're not university credits, significantly cheaper and easier and more fun," he said.

"We will have real scientists instead of me to explain dark matter, neutrinos and background radiation."

Cheu positive in the face of possible restructuring

Laurentian University has undergone extensive restructuring while dealing with its financial problems. Under the restructuring, it cut 76 programs in April 2021. Nearly 200 staff and faculty members lost their jobs.

Cheu said he has concerns that the planetarium might be lost to restructuring and cut backs, but said he is overall optimistic about its future.

Dr. Hoi Cheu said the Doran Planetarium's projector is almost 70-years-old, but replacing is out of the budget for now. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Cheu said he plans to revamp the space in the planetarium, but updating the planetarium's 70 year old projector is out of the picture for now.

"It is a very old technology," he said, adding it could cost up to $1.5 million to replace the projector.

"It can project 13145 stars, if I can remember. So it's not the best if you think about its capability with today's digital technology, but it has a lot of charms as well," he said.

One of Cheu's ideas involves getting rid of the building's fixed chairs to allow SNOLAB to improve acoustics and film educational videos. After all, he said the purpose of the planetarium is to educate.

"I think I would rather see the space used more to do that job rather than let it fall into oblivion."

"It is our job to carry through the fire of knowledge to the students.