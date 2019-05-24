A 32-year-old Sudbury man was taken into police custody after a stabbing in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call around 4:00 p.m., indicating that someone had been stabbed at a residence on Mabel Avenue.

Three people were taken to Health Sciences North with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators also found an illegal firearm, stolen property and an undisclosed amount of cash at the residence.

The man now faces the following charges:

Break and Enter

Assault with a Weapon

Assault

Police say Sudbury Police say the suspect and one of the victims knew each other and there was no danger to the general public.