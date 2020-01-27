Skip to Main Content
Man shot in Donovan area 'in stable condition', say Sudbury Police
Sudbury

Sudbury Police on Twitter: "we believe that this was not a random attack"

CBC News ·
Greater Sudbury Police say they believe the shooting on Sunday afternoon in the Donovan area of the city was not random. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

Greater Sudbury police are looking for information after a man was shot yesterday in the Donovan area of the city. 

On Twitter, police said officers responded to the call yesterday afternoon in the Antwerp Avenue and Jean Street area.

Close to 6 p.m., police confirmed that one man had been shot, but was "in stable condition."

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Officers are now looking for information in the case.     

The suspect is described as a "black male, 6-6'2" tall wearing a dark coloured jacket with fur around the hood."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service. 

    

