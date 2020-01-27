Greater Sudbury police are looking for information after a man was shot yesterday in the Donovan area of the city.

On Twitter, police said officers responded to the call yesterday afternoon in the Antwerp Avenue and Jean Street area.

Close to 6 p.m., police confirmed that one man had been shot, but was "in stable condition."

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

Officers are now looking for information in the case.

The suspect is described as a "black male, 6-6'2" tall wearing a dark coloured jacket with fur around the hood."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service.



