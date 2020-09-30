Donald Carroll-Burns of Wawa identified as victim in fatal Hwy 17 crash
Police have identified the victim in a single vehicle fatality from Sunday morning on Highway 17, north of Sault Ste Marie.
Sault Ste. Marie OPP say 31-year-old Donald Carroll-Burns of Wawa was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the northbound vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and hit the ditch, where it rolled.