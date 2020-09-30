Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Donald Carroll-Burns of Wawa identified as victim in fatal Hwy 17 crash

Police have identified the victim in a single vehicle fatality from Sunday morning on Highway 17, north of Sault Ste Marie.
Sault provincial police say the fatal crash happened on Sept. 27 at about 8 a.m. (Samantha Samson/CBC)


Sault Ste. Marie OPP say  31-year-old Donald Carroll-Burns of Wawa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the northbound vehicle crossed the oncoming lane of traffic and hit the ditch, where it rolled.

 

