Friends, family reflect on life of Don Kuyek, Sudbury lawyer, arts supporter

Tributes are pouring in for Don Kuyek, a prominent Sudbury lawyer known for his commitment to social causes and his passionate support for the arts.

Kuyek died on June 4 following a long battle with cancer, his family announced.

According to his obituary, Kuyek came to Sudbury in 1970 from Kingston, Ontario, where he had been doing pioneering work on poverty law while studying at Queen's University.

"Over the next five decades, Donald would make an enormous contribution to the Sudbury area through his legal practice and his involvement in numerous community organisations and initiatives," his obituary states.

He lectured at Laurentian University, served as President of the Sudbury and District Law Association, and co-founded the Sudbury Workers' Education and Advocacy Centre, as well as the community newspaper, The Mucker.

Scott Florence, executive director of the Sudbury Worker's Advocacy Centre, said he had many great conversations and debates with Kuyek about the best way to support workers.

"I will best remember Don for his the brightness in his eyes that arose when we got into discussions on the best ways in which to protect workers and to fight for the rights of workers," Florence said. "His passion and his dedication was inspiring."

Kuyek was one of the chief advocates for a new art gallery in downtown Sudbury, named after Canadian artist Franklin Carmichael. (Brandon Gray)

Kuyek was also deeply involved in Sudbury's arts scene.

He served on the Art Gallery of Sudbury's board of directors for four terms, from January 26, 2009 to October 24, 2019, Demetra Christakos, the AGS' director, said in a Facebook post.

"Some people become an irreplaceable part of one's life even though the time you spend with them is only a little, and not too often," Christakos posted.

"After Don retired from his professional practice, and from our Board, he nonetheless persisted in exercising his passion. During periods of Covid-19 mandated closures, Don conveyed that he walked through the Gallery grounds at least twice a week."

Kuyek also enjoyed sharing news on his daughter-in-law, Canadian contemporary artist Hajra Waheed.

In February of this year, Christakos posted, Don hand-delivered a message of endorsement for the Art Gallery of Sudbury's Capital Campaign:

"Demetra [he wrote], here is my message.

"As a transplanted Prairie Farm Boy, I found a home in Sudbury. My second home in Sudbury was not my camp, but the Sudbury Art Gallery. A home away from home.

Great exhibitions. Dedicated, knowledgable, award-winning staff. Accomplishments under trying circumstances.

Eventually as a board member, I learned of the compromising condition of the Bell Mansion, however charming. Time for a new facility. As someone who has studied the impact of iconic galleries/libraries recently constructed in various cities, it is time to get on with the construction of a new iconic gallery/library."

"An enriched life is a real life."