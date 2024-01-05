Unifor Action Centre in Espanola helping former Domtar workers find new employment, cope with job loss

Former Domtar employees who are being laid off with the pulp and paper mill's closure, are receiving help to find new employment.

It's been almost six weeks since the first round of layoffs took place at the mill in Espanola on November 30.

In September, Domtar announced it would indefinitely shut down the plant, leading to more than 450 employees losing their jobs.

To help workers cope with job losses and find new employment, the Unifor Action Centre was set up and opened its doors in December.

The centre, located at 77 Centre Street in Espanola, is offering workshops and training sessions for things like resume building, writing cover letters, interview preparation, financial planning and job referrals. It's also offering career advice, mental health resources and counselling for those dealing with their job loss.

The Domtar paper mill in Espanola shut down on November 30, 2023 leading to hundreds of workers in the northern Ontario town being laid off. (Erik White/CBC )

"People can come with questions or concerns or if they have a need for services," said Shannon Dubreuil, a coordinator at the action centre.

"We basically do referrals and we try to answer questions for the members."

Dubreuil worked at Domtar for 15 years before being laid off on November 30. She said some people are having a tough time trying to cope with the changes and losing their job.

"I think there were a lot of sad people because, you know, losing your job, it's a big thing. It's a long time to dedicate yourself to a company and then to find out, well, you don't have a job anymore and you have to change your life and try to figure out where you're going to go," said Dubreuil.

"And that's where the action centre comes in. We try to help people, you know, figure out what they can do to be employable."

The Ontario government invested $426,000 into the Action Centre, which is working in partnership with Unifor Local 74, Unifor 156 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 956.

Domtar and Unifor Local 74 are also investing $184,600 into the centre.

"Our action centre coordinators and peer helpers look forward to helping our members find the resources that will help them ease into this transition, said Chris Presley, Unifor Local 74 President, when the centre opened last month.

Dubreuil said the action centre is planning to hold a number of job workshops in January, in preparation for the second round of Domtar layoffs taking place on January 19.

A third round of layoffs is expected in the spring.