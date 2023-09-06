Domtar has announced it is "indefinitely" shutting down its paper mill in Espanola, leading to the layoff of some 450 workers in the small northern Ontario town.

In a statement Wednesday morning, the company said the pulp mill at the decades-old plant will shut down in early October, followed by the idling of the paper machines in November.

"The Espanola mill has been challenged for some time now," Domtar president Steve Henry said in a release.

"We have worked diligently to find a viable path forward for the operation including offering it for sale."

Domtar said the decision comes after "years of ongoing operating losses and high costs associated with maintaining and operating" the Espanola mill.

The company said it will take "appropriate measures" to assist affected workers, and the mill will be idling in a way that is "environmentally sound" and will "facilitate a possible sale or future restart."

The union for most of the Domtar workers in Espanola say they have been told the plant could re-open after a year of idling. (Erik White/CBC )

Jerry Logan, a national union representative with Unifor, said he thought a meeting Wednesday morning was to discuss new investment in the Espanola plant, where he represents the majority of workers.

"We didn't see this coming," said Logan, adding that while the plant was up for sale for the past few years, the prospect of shutting down the mill didn't come up in recent contract talks.

"Initial response is kind of heartbroken."

Logan said workers were told the Espanola mill could reopen after only a year of idling.

Founded around the pulp and paper mill over a century ago, the Espanola plant remains the largest employer in the town of 5,100. (Erik White/CBC )

"Our understanding is we will maintain a skeleton crew to keep the electricity running and the equipment ready for a startup," he said.

"And obviously, Unifor's position will be to get this mill restarted as soon as possible."

Al Tessier has worked at Domtar for the past 30 years, but in the hours after the announcement, he was confident he could find another job if he gets laid off and figured Espanola would also be OK in the long run.

"Think of the glass as half full, not half empty," he said.

"There's jobs for everybody. And I think the mill will open again. It's all good."