The head of Sudbury's hospital says they're working to address a surgical backlog.

Hospitals in Ontario had to stop doing non-urgent surgeries for the past month due to the pandemic, but late last week, they got permission to start resuming those procedures.

Health Sciences North president and CEO Dominic Giroux says certain types of surgeries have longer wait lists than others.

"And close to half of our wait list is in these two surgical subspecialties — orthopedics and ophthalmology. This being said, the increase in the surgical wait list at HSN is much smaller than what we're seeing in southern Ontario hospitals."

Giroux says the surgical wait list at HSN currently sits at about 4,000 patients. Before the pandemic, he says it was about 3,500. They have been able to keep doing cancer and cardiac surgeries.

He acknowledges that some patients waiting for care have gotten sicker.

"So we've seen, unfortunately, many patient situations becoming urgent and emergent, because of their deteriorating condition. We're generally seeing sicker patients at the emergency department."

Giroux says they suspect that some residents may not have been in a position to see their primary care physician in a timely way, and some patients who may require surgeries and procedures have not been referred in a timely way to specialists.

"This a trend we're seeing across North America and around the world, and that is definitely an area of concern," he said.

"So that's why we we are planning to resume surgical and procedural activities or to ramp up those activities as quickly as we can, being mindful that we need to be prudent, because the pandemic situation can evolve very quickly."

Giroux says they appreciate the understanding of the patients who've had their surgery or procedure rescheduled several times throughout the pandemic.

"While there has been great progress in the past month — we've seen the number of active cases and a number of hospitalizations decline over the last month — we still have [as of Friday] 715 COVID patients in ICUs in Ontario. That's more than when the stay-at-home order was issued by the province in early April," he said.

"And it's more than what we saw at the peak of wave two in January. So we're definitely not out of the woods yet."